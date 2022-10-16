Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,685 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 409.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 103,246 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 46,918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

