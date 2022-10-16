Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 2,132 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cross Staff Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

