TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.00.

NYSE UNH opened at $513.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.70. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $421.50 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $479.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

