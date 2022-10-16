Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $34.50 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,658 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.55% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $34,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

