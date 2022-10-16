Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $239.38 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 466,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $239,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $513.13 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $421.50 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $523.39 and its 200-day moving average is $513.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

