UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.6% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $513.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $479.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $421.50 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

