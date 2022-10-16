Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $52.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.



