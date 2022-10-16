Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 492.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $110.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $109.66 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.85.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

