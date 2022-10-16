Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 73 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000. Finally, Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
V stock opened at $182.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.68.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
