AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,595 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $99.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

