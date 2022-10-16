Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $67,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $645,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 143,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Stock Down 1.1 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.