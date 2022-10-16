Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.20-$11.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $221.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.