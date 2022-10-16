Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Trimmed by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average is $91.20. The company has a market cap of $413.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.