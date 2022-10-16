National Bank of Canada FI Sells 8,431 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.29%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.