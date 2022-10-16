Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 83,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $92.18 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average of $88.91.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

