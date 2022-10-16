SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 525.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,090 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Popular during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Popular by 102.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 485.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 68.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Popular Price Performance

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $73.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.90. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.77 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average is $78.27.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.27 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BPOP. StockNews.com began coverage on Popular in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Popular news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

