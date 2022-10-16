Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

OTIC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.51. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Otonomy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 466,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.