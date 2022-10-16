Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXR opened at $160.81 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

