Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,260 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in American Water Works by 107.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC reduced their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.83.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $128.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.