Waterloo Brewing Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:WBR)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0304 per share on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.

Waterloo Brewing Price Performance

WBR stock opened at C$3.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$133.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.73. Waterloo Brewing has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$6.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBR. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

