Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

