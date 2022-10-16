Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 230 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Gartner by 5.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 79.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 36.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

IT opened at $278.33 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

