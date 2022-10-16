2,170 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $42.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

