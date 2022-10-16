809 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

