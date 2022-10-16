Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 10,865 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 91.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,861,000 after buying an additional 107,821 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.6% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $67.04 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average is $73.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

