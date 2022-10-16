Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,810 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,770,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,620,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

