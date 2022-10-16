Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,867 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $569,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,372 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $7,657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $338,550,000 after purchasing an additional 222,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of FCX opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

