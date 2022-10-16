Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 486.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850,310 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,996,000 after purchasing an additional 690,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average is $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

