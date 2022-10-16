Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,980,792,000 after acquiring an additional 730,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,114,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $544,536,000 after acquiring an additional 136,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,155,000 after buying an additional 93,555 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.22 and a 200-day moving average of $125.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.13%.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

