Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 111.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,081.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 25.3% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $818,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 118.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

SBA Communications Stock Performance

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $242.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.14. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.