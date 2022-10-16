Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.8 %

WST opened at $247.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.92 and a twelve month high of $475.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.