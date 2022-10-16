TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $610,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

