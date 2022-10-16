1,495 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 189.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $197.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.46.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

