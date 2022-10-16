Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Nucor by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

NUE stock opened at $118.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

