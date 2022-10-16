Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $316,000 Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 95.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,503 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,882,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 33,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $41.69 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.649 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

