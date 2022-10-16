Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of CHS opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $558.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

