7,900 Shares in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $45.95 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.91.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.54). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $453.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,532.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,401.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

