Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $684,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,645,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $240,547,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after buying an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 240.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after buying an additional 182,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 1.6 %

Illumina stock opened at $199.32 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.12 and a 200-day moving average of $232.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

