Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,079 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 371.4% in the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 171,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 135,073 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 214.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 691,155 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 57,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period.

Shares of PDBC opened at $17.06 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03.

