Walker Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,825 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in ANSYS by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in ANSYS by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 7.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Trading Down 1.2 %
ANSS opened at $203.21 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.17.
In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
