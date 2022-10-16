Walker Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,825 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in ANSYS by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in ANSYS by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 7.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Down 1.2 %

ANSS opened at $203.21 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

