Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,631 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,369 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $130,587,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $98,218,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,266,000 after buying an additional 2,433,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,377 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

