D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.93.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average is $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $1,943,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets

