Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 1.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,693,000 after buying an additional 100,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,057,000 after purchasing an additional 166,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,818,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,131,000 after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCYT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $54.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

