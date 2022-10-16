Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,888 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,519 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $71.33 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average of $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

