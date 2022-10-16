Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 289 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $309.20 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.32.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total transaction of $442,978.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,966,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

