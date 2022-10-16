Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

