Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after acquiring an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,734,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,650,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,661,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL stock opened at $209.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.22.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

