Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CM. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.649 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.17%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

