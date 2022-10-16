Walker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,950 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,950 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 399,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.