Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $1 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

